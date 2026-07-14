Jeju Samdasoo Officially Opens Brand Store on China's Jingdong.com, Accelerating Push into Online Market

Jeju Samdasoo has opened an official brand store on Jingdong.com, one of China's major e-commerce platforms, and is stepping up its push into the Chinese online market.

The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Development Corporation, acting president Kang Seong-hoon, said it officially opened the Jeju Samdasoo brand store on Jingdong.com on the 24th and began local sales.

The brand store launch was part of Jeju Samdasoo's strategy to expand into global markets. The company recently signed an export deal with GS Global Corp. and shipped an initial 113-ton batch to China. Through the operation of the Jingdong.com brand store, it plans to broaden its contact with Chinese online consumers.

China's bottled water market is a large one, estimated at about $32.8 billion in 2024. The overall bottled water market, including still and sparkling water, continues to grow on the back of rising interest in healthy hydration and high-quality products. In particular, demand for premium bottled water is also expanding as consumers increasingly value natural water sources and trusted quality.

The Jingdong.com brand store currently sells Jeju Samdasoo 500ml and 2L products. Based on Jingdong.com's logistics system, delivery is available to about 80% to 90% of regions in China, raising expectations that the company can quickly expand its reach to local consumers through online channels.

Early consumer response has also been positive. As of July 8, Jeju Samdasoo products in the Jingdong.com brand store had a 100% favorable rating. Local buyers have left reviews saying, "The water tastes smooth," "I'm glad I can buy in China a brand I drank in Korea," and "Delivery is fast and the packaging is thorough."

The Jeju Development Corporation plans to strengthen digital marketing for local consumers following the opening of the Jingdong.com brand store. It will use local influencers and consumer review content tailored to Chinese consumption trends, while also carrying out viral marketing through major social media channels to raise brand awareness for Jeju Samdasoo.

Kang Seong-hoon, acting president of the Jeju Development Corporation, said, "The opening of the Jingdong.com brand store is an important opportunity for Jeju Samdasoo to expand its contact with consumers in China's online market and accelerate its global expansion." He added, "Based on the clean taste of Jeju's volcanic bedrock water and our stable quality management system, we will continue to raise the brand value of Jeju Samdasoo in overseas markets, including China, and move steadily toward our goal of exporting 100,000 tons globally by 2035."

Jeon Sang-hee, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.