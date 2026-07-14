XEXYMIX Opens at Musinsa Megastore Seongsu

Global athleisure company XEXYMIX Corporation, led by CEO Lee Soo-yeon, is opening a new store at Musinsa Megastore Seongsu, which has rapidly emerged as a new fashion and beauty landmark in Seongsu-dong.

Musinsa Megastore Seongsu, where XEXYMIX is opening its store, is the largest offline fashion and beauty store in South Korea, spanning about 2,000 pyeong from the basement level to the fourth floor. It is a multi-purpose shopping space that combines fashion, beauty, sports and F&B, with about 1,000 brands inside, and has established itself as a new shopping destination in Seongsu.

In particular, it has recently surged as a global shopping hotspot, with foreigners accounting for two-thirds of all customers, making it a must-visit course for trendsetters and inbound tourists.

XEXYMIX plans to actively leverage Seongsu-dong's local character, where consumers are highly sensitive to trends and value individuality, as well as the strengths of Musinsa Megastore Seongsu, which draws a large global customer base.

The store is located in the fourth-floor MUSINSA SPORTS zone, which brings together sports and outdoor brands. The same floor also features a running-focused area, sports brands and a food garden, allowing visitors to enjoy shopping, relaxation and hands-on experiences in one place.

A XEXYMIX official said, "Musinsa Megastore Seongsu, which has become a center of trends and a global fashion mecca, is the ideal space to introduce XEXYMIX's differentiated identity and product quality to customers at home and abroad." The official added, "We will continue to expand our offline presence and present a variety of local marketing campaigns that let customers organically experience a healthy athleisure lifestyle beyond simple shopping."

Meanwhile, to mark the opening of the Musinsa Megastore Seongsu branch, XEXYMIX will offer discounts of up to 30 percent on selected items through the 31st of this month and run an opening promotion that gives away items such as the RX logo mesh headband and the Support Fit knee brace, depending on purchase amount.

Jeon Sang-hee, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.