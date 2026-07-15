POSCO Strengthens Financial Soundness Through Early Redemption via Foreign Currency Bond Tender Offer

POSCO has early redeemed part of its foreign currency bonds through a Debt Tender Offer. A bond tender offer is a method in which a company buys back bonds it has issued before maturity through a public offer, either to repay them early or to adjust its debt structure. It is used as one of the debt management tools employed by global companies to improve financial soundness.

According to POSCO on the 15th, the bonds subject to the tender offer were part of its 2023-issued, 5.75% fixed-rate, five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds. Although the maturity date was set for January 2028, the company redeemed them about two years early. The repayment was funded with cash on hand. Through this early redemption, POSCO repaid $360 million of the total $1 billion issuance and expects to save about $31 million in interest costs that would have accrued until maturity. In particular, the company plans to manage its foreign currency debt structure more stably through the early redemption and strengthen its financial soundness amid heightened external uncertainty.

A POSCO official said, "This early redemption is a measure to reduce financing costs and manage debt," adding, "We will continue to strengthen our financial soundness by managing our foreign currency debt more stably."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.