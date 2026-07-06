"Hope" Zo In-sung says, "The final action scene was so impressive... it was worth all the hard work"

At the press screening for the film "Hope" held on the 6th at Megabox COEX, Jung Ho-yeon answers questions. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.06/

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Zo In-sung shared his thoughts on performing high-difficulty action scenes in the film "Hope."

At the press and distribution screening for "Hope" held on the 6th at Megabox COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Zo In-sung said, "Since it was filmed with such difficulty, I think it turned out to be a great scene personally as well."

Set to open on the 15th, "Hope" follows Beom-seok, the head of the Hopo Port Branch Office located in the DMZ, after he hears from local young men that a tiger has appeared. As the entire village goes on alert, he is confronted with an unbelievable reality. The film is directed by Na Hong-jin, known for "The Chaser," "The Yellow Sea," and "The Wailing."

Zo In-sung transformed into the village youth Sung-gi. He took on demanding action scenes in the film and said, "The final action sequence was the most difficult scene." He added, "It was probably hard not only for me, but also for Ho-yeon, who drove the car beside me, and senior Jung-min. I saw it with my own eyes, and because it was filmed with such difficulty, I think it became a great scene personally as well. I feel proud inside, and it was a sequence that made all the hard work worthwhile."

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com