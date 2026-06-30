"I'm Getting Married" Ryu Hwa-young Kisses Her Fiancé... Wedding Photos Reveal a Diamond Ring

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Ryu Hwa-young, formerly of the girl group T-ara, has unveiled her wedding photos.

On the 30th, Ryu Hwa-young posted several photos along with the message, "I now walk through the same season with the person who made ordinary days special."

In the released photos, Ryu Hwa-young drew attention as she wore a beautiful wedding dress and posed in various ways with her fiancé. Her elegant atmosphere and goddess-like beauty captivated viewers.

She also shared a photo of herself kissing her fiancé, who has a solid build, adding to the sweet mood.

In particular, a large diamond ring that appears to have been received during the proposal was also revealed, drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Ryu Hwa-young is scheduled to hold her wedding on September 12 at a location in Seoul. Her fiancé is known to be a businessman three years older than her.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com