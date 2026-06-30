Choi Jin-hyuk Says He Asked Lee Guk-joo for Her Number at Their First Meeting... "It Wasn't a Sign of Interest, Just a Misunderstanding" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Choi Jin-hyuk will share the story of how he asked his close friend Lee Guk-joo for her number first, only to spark a misunderstanding.

MBC's 'Radio Star' will air on Wednesday, July 1, at 10:30 p.m. as a special episode titled 'National Team Sons,' featuring Ryu Soo-young, Choi Jin-hyuk, Yoon Shi-yoon, and Sandeul.

On the show, Choi Jin-hyuk reveals Ryu Soo-young's long-winded talk. He explains that director Jang Yoo-jung tends to give actors very direct direction, but says it was not easy to do that with Ryu Soo-young. According to Choi, once Ryu starts adding details, the story tends to go on and on. He admits that Ryu's stories are fun, but says he wishes the context would come a little faster, leading to a playful back-and-forth that draws laughter.

His unusual passion for action scenes will also be revealed. Referring to the sword-fighting scene in the musical 'The Days,' Choi says the stunt director's request is to perform safely, but he feels it should not look fake to the camera or the audience. He shows his perfectionist side by wanting the action to look as real as possible, and even demonstrates swordplay that leaves Sandeul visibly tense.

He will also share a behind-the-scenes story about getting through an unexpected stage mishap with improvised hand-to-hand action. Choi recalls a close call from a past musical performance, when he was about to face an action scene involving around 20 people, but made a dangerous mistake because of a blocking error. Even in that awkward moment, he says he improvised as if he were fighting barehanded on stage and managed to get through it. Audience members reportedly did not realize it was a mistake, highlighting the quick reflexes he developed through stage experience.

His special friendship with Lee Guk-joo will also be discussed. Choi says that when they first met through a program, he asked for her number first because he wanted to become friends. Lee, however, misunderstood it as a sign of romantic interest. Choi explains that he had no such intention at the time and shares how the two became close friends.

Lee later showed strong loyalty by serving as MC for Choi's fan meeting and joining him at a fan meeting in Japan, where she took photos with fans. The episode will also reveal that she recently visited one of his performances to cheer him on, and Choi expresses his gratitude. Adding to the warmth, he also shares that his mother personally made sesame oil as a gift for Lee.

A childhood episode involving his mother will also be revealed. Choi says that since he was young, he has rarely lived with his bedroom door closed. Even when he was a good student, he loved games, and after being caught secretly using the computer, he was no longer allowed to keep his door shut. He adds that even now, if he has an important phone call, he goes into the bathroom to take it. He also recalls being taught manners strictly from a young age, showing both respect and affection for his mother.

From his passion for action scenes to his close-friend story with Lee Guk-joo and his childhood memories with his mother, viewers can catch Choi Jin-hyuk's colorful stories on 'Radio Star,' airing Wednesday, July 1, at 10:30 p.m.