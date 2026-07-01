Mija: "I’m the woman who failed the SNL Korea audition" ... Stunning transformation on day 1 of her acting challenge

[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jung] Broadcaster Mija has once again revealed her dream of becoming an actress.

Mija recently posted a short video on her social media along with the caption, "I want to act." She then introduced herself as "the woman who failed the Saturday Night Live Korea (SNL Korea) audition," adding a playful dose of self-deprecating humor. In the video, she takes on an acting challenge under the concept of "day 1 of becoming an actress (a situation in which her house caught fire and she lost everything)."

In the scene, Mija continued with shocked expressions and emotional acting. Even in the serious atmosphere, her signature comic charm came through, drawing laughter. Her shameless expressions and exaggerated reactions also prompted comments such as, "She really is a comedian."

Fans who saw the post responded enthusiastically, leaving comments such as, "They should invite her back to SNL," "She’s surprisingly good at acting," "It’s serious, but funny," and "We support your acting challenge."

Mija recently drew attention for her strong presence on a home shopping broadcast as well. Last month, she said, "Sales topped 800 million won during the one-hour broadcast, and the ratings also ranked first," catching viewers’ attention.

Meanwhile, Mija is the daughter of actor Jang Gwang and Jun Sung-ae. She has worked as a comedian and is active across variety shows, YouTube, and home shopping. In 2022, she married comedian Kim Tae-hyun and received many congratulations.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com