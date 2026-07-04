Trudy, Married to Lee Dae-eun for 4 Years, Diagnosed with 'Very Severe' Depression at a Psychiatric Clinic... "I Was Scared at First"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Rapper Trudy opened up about the depression and emotional struggles she has been experiencing after giving birth, sharing details of her treatment and how she feels now.

On the 3rd, Trudy said, "Sigh... I can't believe I have depression. At first, I thought it was really scary."

She added, "I was really surprised and grateful that so many people related to me and cheered me on."

She also spoke about her husband, Lee Dae-eun, saying, "Dae-eun oppa has been helping me so much by my side, but I have changed so much that even I find it unbelievable."

Trudy said, "I think I am still lacking a lot because this is our first time being a mom and dad. I will not be afraid of depression and will try to overcome it together. First, I will build up my strength and get my mind straight." She added, "I support all moms and dads in the world."

Earlier, on the 2nd, Trudy spoke with a psychiatrist through a YouTube channel and said she had been struggling with weight gain after childbirth, along with lethargy and depression.

She said, "I am usually someone who finds happiness by meeting people and empathizing with them, but I stayed home and tried to cope by eating, so I became depressed. I also lost the motivation to exercise and became lethargic."

Her condition was serious. After checking each major symptom, including depression, loss of motivation, lethargy, changes in sleep and appetite, and reduced concentration, the specialist said Trudy met 7 of the 9 criteria.

The doctor diagnosed her as being in "a clearly diseased state" and said, "If you meet five or more criteria, we suspect depression. If you meet seven, it is considered a very serious condition."

Taken by surprise, Trudy shed tears and said, "I thought I had gotten much better after meeting my friends, but depression still came." She could not hide her shock.

The specialist explained, "Depression and anxiety are illnesses caused by a deficiency in brain hormones, and they can improve significantly with treatment."

The specialist also mentioned a change in Lee Dae-eun's attitude after hearing Trudy's diagnosis. "He is the kind of person who would definitely take responsibility if he knew his wife was sick," the doctor said. "Right now, it is important for him to help her focus on treatment rather than logic."

Meanwhile, Trudy and Lee Dae-eun married in 2021 and welcomed a baby boy in November last year.

shyun@sportschosun.com