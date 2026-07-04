Yoon Jong-shin Gets Surpassed in Height by His Three Children... Resembling Jeon Mi-ra, They Are Tall and Long-Limbed: "Their Arms and Legs Are All So Long"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Yoon Jong-shin shared a cheerful update about his children’s growth and his family’s daily life.

The KBS 2TV variety show "Problem Child in House," which aired on the 3rd, featured singer Yoon Jong-shin and director Jang Hang-jun, who have maintained their friendship for 31 years.

During the show, Yoon Jong-shin talked about his children’s growth as a father of three. He naturally brought up his family, saying, "All of my kids are tall."

He then said, "I’m now the shortest person in the family. My youngest daughter is already taller than me, and my second daughter used to be shorter than me, but after the school break, she passed me too," drawing laughter.

It was also noted that all three children take after their mother, former tennis player Jeon Mi-ra, and are tall. Yoon Jong-shin’s three children were said to have especially long and striking figures.

Joo Woo-jae reacted with surprise, saying, "How are their arms and legs all so long?" Jang Hang-jun added, "They all take after their mother."

Yoon Jong-shin also spoke about his eldest son, Raik, saying, "It’s surprising. I thought he would grow past 180 cm, but it seems he stopped at 178 cm." He added with a laugh, "So my wife said, 'Your genes held him back.'" He then joked, "Still, he turned out well."

He also mentioned his children’s talents. Yoon Jong-shin said, "They’re all good at sports, but my second child, Raim, seems to have a particular gift for music." He stressed, however, "We’re still in the observation stage. Parents should never force their children."

Meanwhile, Yoon Jong-shin married former tennis player Jeon Mi-ra in 2006, and they have one son and two daughters.

shyun@sportschosun.com