Choi Soo-young returns to work after breakup with Jung Kyung-ho... Play opens in 4 days, "See you at the theater"

[Sportschosun, Kim Joon-seok] Choi Soo-young, a member of Girls' Generation (SNSD) and an actress, shared an update on her recent life as she throws herself into rehearsals ahead of the opening of the play "The Merchant of Venice." It is her first public update since news of her breakup with actor Jung Kyung-ho.

On the 4th, Choi Soo-young posted several photos on her social media account along with the message, "#TheMerchantofVenice D-4 See you at the theater."

The released photos showed Choi Soo-young in the middle of rehearsals for "The Merchant of Venice."

She kept the script in hand, worked closely with fellow actors, and drew attention with her serious expression as she immersed herself in the performance.

Choi Soo-young will take the stage as Portia, a wise and confident woman in the play.

The production is scheduled to run from the 8th through August 9 at Haeoreum Grand Theater, National Theater of Korea in Jung District, Seoul.

The update drew even more attention because it was her first social media post since she acknowledged her breakup with Jung Kyung-ho, with whom she had been publicly dating for 14 years.

Earlier this month, Choi Soo-young and Jung Kyung-ho's sides confirmed the breakup, saying, "We have ended our romantic relationship and decided to remain good colleagues."

The two became a couple in 2012 and publicly confirmed their relationship in 2014, earning love as one of the entertainment industry's longest-running couples. After years together, however, they decided to go their separate ways.

Meanwhile, Choi Soo-young plans to continue her acting career with "The Merchant of Venice" and meet audiences on stage.

narusi@sportschosun.com