Jo Kwon Makes Shocking Confession: "I Still Kiss Gain When We’re Drunk" ... 17-Year Bond Since the "Adam Couple" Days on "We Got Married"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Jo Kwon opened up about his current relationship with Gain, his former virtual wife on "We Got Married," and shared behind-the-scenes stories.

On the 3rd, Jo Kwon appeared on Cao Lu's YouTube channel, "Chaorum," and showed off his quick wit as one of the original variety idols.

That day, Cao Lu mentioned the "Adam Couple" from MBC's "We Got Married," which was hugely loved in the past, and said, "We were trainees when our senior was on 'WGM.' We enjoyed watching it."

She added, "There are still many people who love 'WGM,' and some couples meet often, but that is not easy for Jo Kwon and Gain. They seem to be the only couple like that."

Jo Kwon then said, "Even after 'WGM' ended, we kept in touch. We may not contact each other often, but we check in like a survival report to see how the other is doing. We still keep the relationship going by meeting up sometimes for meals and a drink."

When Cao Lu laughed and said, "I think it would be nice if the two of you really got married," Jo Kwon expressed his gratitude, saying, "There are still many fans who love the Adam Couple. Especially many fans in China."

He also talked about the "first kiss" episode. Jo Kwon joked, "I’ve kissed so many times that I can’t even remember."

He went on to recall, "Our first lip kiss happened at the ice rink of the Grand Hyatt Hotel. I was singing while we were skating, but I was so bad at skating that I remember Gain making the first move."

Looking back on the scene, Jo Kwon laughed and said, "We kissed too many times."

When Cao Lu asked, "Do you still kiss on the cheek when you meet privately now?" Jo Kwon hesitated for a moment before confessing, "To be honest, yes, when I’m drunk." His answer drew surprise.

Cao Lu laughed and said, "How nice would it be to have a friend like that?" Jo Kwon then emphasized once again, "When I’m drunk, yes."

Jo Kwon also said, "We met again for the first time in a long while last year. We had kept in touch, but it had been a really long time since we saw each other in person, so we ate together, had a drink, and took photo booth pictures."

He added, "I posted the photos on social media, and they got so many articles and comments. The scale was different." He pointed to the continued buzz around the Adam Couple.

shyun@sportschosun.com