Lee Min-jung So Slim? She Shows Off Her Flat Stomach in a Bold Swimsuit

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Actress Lee Min-jung showed off her slim figure in a swimsuit.

On the 4th, Lee Min-jung shared a glimpse of her trip to Italy on social media without adding any caption.

The video captured her travel life at an indoor swimming pool. The pool was reported to be inside a five-star hotel in Rome.

Lee Min-jung wore a white one-piece swimsuit and posed naturally with one hand on her waist. Her lean figure, long legs, and fresh charm drew admiration. Her sharp features, clear skin, and gentle smile further highlighted her elegant appeal.

Another video also showed her enjoying her trip in front of Rome's famous Trevi Fountain. Lee Min-jung wore a white hat, a pink hoodie, and shorts, presenting a casual yet lovely style. Against the backdrop of the fountain's cool spray, her bright smile conveyed the ease and excitement of travel.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun, who is 12 years older than her, in December 2013, and they have one son and one daughter. She currently runs a YouTube channel, sharing various moments from her daily life and actively connecting with fans.

anjee85@sportschosun.com