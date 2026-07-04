Yuri Finds Mold and Bugs at Home... "If You Come to Jeju Chasing Only Romance, You’re in for a Shock" ('I Live Alone')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Yuri, a member of Girls' Generation (SNSD) and an actress, shared her daily life in her third year of living on Jeju Island and spoke candidly about the reality behind the romance.

At the end of the MBC program 'I Live Alone,' which aired on the 3rd, a preview for next week featuring Yuri's life on Jeju Island was released.

That day, Yuri started her morning leisurely with a cup of coffee while looking at Seongsan Ilchulbong. She is currently living on Jeju Island and said, "This is the place where I first experienced independence. I've been living alone for three years," as she showed her Jeju home filled with her own sense of style.

A cozy space decorated with items that capture the atmosphere of Jeju Island drew attention throughout the house. Yuri said, "It's romantic," but also admitted honestly, "If you come here chasing only romance, you won't be able to handle it," revealing the reality of life on Jeju Island.

At that moment, viewers were shocked to see frames lifting because of moisture and mold spreading across the walls. Yuri responded, "You have to control the humidity on Jeju Island," and launched a full-scale battle against dampness with all kinds of moisture-fighting household items.

When an unexpected bug also appeared, Yuri screamed in surprise, drawing laughter as she revealed the very real struggles of living on Jeju Island.

After finishing her housework, Yuri went outside in search of something to eat. Calling it "my secret spot," she raised anticipation by hinting at a special Jeju lifestyle, including harvesting seaweed directly from the ocean.

anjee85@sportschosun.com