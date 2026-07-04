Cho Minah's 6-Year-Old Son Says, "Mom Is Prettiest When She Wears Makeup"... His Honest Answer Leaves His Mother Flustered

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Cho Minah, formerly of Jewelry, showed off her 6-year-old son, who looks just like her.

On the 3rd, a short-form video titled "Jewelry's Cho Minah, who has been hugely successful in raising her child. Cho Minah's adorable son is bursting with cuteness" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon.'

In the video, Cho Minah's son introduced himself confidently, saying, "I'm 6 years old. My name is Kang-ho." With his face so much like his mother's, Kang-ho immediately caught viewers' attention with his lovable charm.

He then drew laughter with an unexpected answer. When asked, "When do you like your mom the most?" Kang-ho replied, "I don't know," leaving his mother, Cho Minah, visibly flustered.

The real laughter came next. When asked, "When is your mom prettiest?" Kang-ho honestly answered, "When she wears makeup." He also said without hesitation that the tastiest thing his mother makes is "Chapagetti," turning the set into a sea of laughter.

Kang-ho also brightened the mood by smiling widely and saying, "Thank you," in a clear voice as soon as he received a gift prepared by Seo In-young. His cute affection and well-mannered behavior drew praise, with viewers saying Cho Minah had done an amazing job raising him.

Meanwhile, Cho Minah married in 2020 and welcomed her son Kang-ho the following year. After later divorcing, she is now raising her son on her own.

anjee85@sportschosun.com