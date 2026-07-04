Yoon Jong-shin Says He Has Released 600 Songs Over 30 Years... "His No. 1 Royalty Earner Is 'Like It,' Which He Only Co-Wrote the Lyrics For" ('Problem Child in House')

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Singer Yoon Jong-shin revealed the song that has earned him the most in royalties.

On the 319th episode of KBS2's variety show "Problem Child in House Season 2" (hereafter "Problem Child in House"), which aired on Friday, the 3rd, the second part of the special featuring the longtime friends-turned-masters in their respective fields, Yoon Jong-shin and Jang Hang-jun, was unveiled.

That day, Yoon Jong-shin looked back on his music career. He entered the music industry as a guest vocalist for 015B. He said, "If I had gotten into the theology department I wanted after the college entrance exam went well, I might have become a pastor instead of a singer." He then added, "I thought I was chosen for 015B because of my looks, but that wasn't the case. I hadn't had braces yet back then, and when I look at those photos now, I'm grateful they picked me," drawing laughter. He also gave himself a self-assessment of his visuals, saying, "I didn't appear on TV until my second album. I heard that after going on 'Kayo Top 10,' album sales suddenly lost momentum." He then had everyone in stitches when he joked, "If Yoo Hae-jin has the style of a Donghak Revolution activist, I'm a pro-Japanese collaborator."

Yoon Jong-shin also boasted about his enormous catalog of music copyrights. He said he has released more than 600 songs over the past 30 years. "It was only with 'Like It' that I finally reached No. 1 for the first time, 27 years after my debut," he said. He added, "I only wrote the lyrics for 'Like It,' but it became my top royalty earner," surprising everyone. He also revealed that one of his signature songs, "Wedding," was written after he heard that an ex-girlfriend was getting married. "At first, my wife Jeon Mi-ra hated it, but once she realized it made money, she started saying, '(Your old romances) are even more memorable! Dig deeper!'" he said, adding to the laughter. He also shared the story behind his decision to pause his activities due to burnout after the hit of "Like It." "For the rest of my life, I want to live by giving songs to the people I liked," he said, expressing a modest dream.