Jennie’s swimsuit created an optical illusion, and her tiny bikini look left fans relieved

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-ju] Singer Jennie shared a glimpse of her daily life in Copenhagen.

In the early hours of the 4th, Jennie posted an update on her account from Copenhagen, Denmark.

In the photos she shared, Jennie appeared to be enjoying her time, wearing a bikini, relaxing in a sauna, and eating delicious food. She visited Copenhagen ahead of a performance and seemed to be taking a brief break.

In particular, Jennie, wearing a leopard-print bikini, caught fans off guard with a look that created an optical illusion. Even while sitting down, her lean, toned figure with no visible excess fat drew attention.

Meanwhile, Jennie became the first K-pop artist to take the stage as a headliner at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark on the 3rd.

wjlee@sportschosun.com