Lee Sang-min Clears 690 Million Won in Debt, Reveals Last Year's Income Was 1.5 Billion Won on 'Bloody Game X'

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster Lee Sang-min's actual income has been revealed.

In the Wavve variety show 'Bloody Game X,' released on the 3rd, the first game to choose team funds was shown.

Each team's budget was allocated based on the previous year's comprehensive income tax assessment standard. Each team had to guess the previous year's income of its own team or another team before choosing a fund amount. The highest amount was set at 280 million won, while the lowest was 180 million won.

The P1 Team, which entered the mansion first, tried to figure out each team's income from the previous year. Lee Sang-min predicted that Hong Jin-ho would have the highest income, saying, "Hong Jin-ho even posted on social media that he finished second again recently." Jung Geun-woo countered, "That is based on this year."

During the process, Lee Sang-min suggested that the team members reveal their income from the previous year. After Jung Geun-woo said he had written down 200 million won and Park Ji-min had written down 80 million won, Lee Sang-min surprised everyone by revealing that he had earned 1.5 billion won last year. Based on that, the P1 Team chose its own fund and secured 270 million won. Lee Sang-min said, "Because I make the most, I told them we should choose ours."

The highest amount belonged to the Rookie Team, which included Kwak Beom. Kwak Beom's income last year was 500 million won. Lee Gwan-hee earned 300 million won, while Shin Seung-yong, a cast member of 'Exchange Season 4,' reported income of 150 million won.

wjlee@sportschosun.com