Hong Hyun-hee and Jey-ssun Look Beyond Their 8 Billion Won Apgujeong Home for a Second House for Their Son: A "Big Project"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Broadcasters Hong Hyun-hee and Jey-ssun said they dreamed of a second home surrounded by nature.

On the 3rd, a video titled "Looking for a House" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Hongssun TV."

The Hong Hyun-hee and Jey-ssun family had already enjoyed a summer getaway by setting up a tent at home. Jey-ssun suggested a site visit, saying that when Hong said, "What if we look for a house with a yard?" he had been skeptical and wondered, "How many times a year would we even go?" But after filming in a rural area, he found it so nice and healing. He added that the children seemed to learn language faster and spent less time on tablets. "Wouldn't it be more fun to enjoy all four seasons if we play in nature?" he said.

Hong also said, "When we went to a pool villa with the staff, there were toys in the yard and we had fun, but playing in nature felt different. I started dreaming of finding a house like that, growing vegetables in a garden, planting crops myself and eating them, and going there with Junbeom to play in the water."

Jey-ssun said, "Before we moved into this house, we had wanted to look at detached homes when we were house hunting. We were short on time then, so we rushed into this place, but let's go take a look casually and see what things are like these days." Hong also said, "Let's make this our big project and find one."

Two days later, the couple went out for a full-scale house hunt. After meeting a real estate agent, they said bluntly, "We want a small garden, like a weekend farm." Hong added, "We don't have the money to buy land. Is there any empty plot you could rent to us, like monthly rent?"

In response, the agent introduced a detached house in the middle of nature. The two-story home, listed at 200 million won in jeonse deposit or 800,000 won a month in rent, boasted high ceilings and a spacious layout. However, the couple was disappointed that it was too large to manage easily.

They then visited another real estate office, but there were no suitable listings. Still, Hong did not give up. "Should we ask Where Is My Home for help?" she said, adding, "Let's make this a big project, choose a new area, and go look again. We'll try to find one by the end of this year."

wjlee@sportschosun.com