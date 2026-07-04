Venerable Seonjae Reveals Twist Behind "Culinary Class Wars 2" Appearance: "I Nearly Finished First, but Asked to Be Eliminated After Two Appearances"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Venerable Seonjae revealed the behind-the-scenes story of appearing on "Culinary Class Wars 2."

On the 3rd, a video titled "What Happens When Venerable Seonjae Is Your Aunt" was uploaded to Lee Chang-sub's YouTube channel.

Lee Chang-sub went to meet his aunt by marriage, Venerable Seonjae. "In the entertainment world, she is my biggest connection, and I'm going to meet Venerable Seonjae," he said. "We are exactly related as fifth cousins. She is the daughter of my maternal grandmother's sibling. That may sound distant, but if you have children, just think of your child seeing the older cousin you know."

Lee Chang-sub said confidently, "Venerable Seonjae was originally a Christian. My entire family is Christian. For some reason, she became a monk. I'm going to ask her why she became a monk."

When Lee Chang-sub met Venerable Seonjae, he asked about her appearance on "Culinary Class Wars 2." Venerable Seonjae, who finished sixth on "Culinary Class Wars," said, "I hesitated, then told the production team, 'I'll only appear twice. Please eliminate me.' But they kept me going all the way to the end. In the final round, Chef Hudeokjuk said, 'Let's just wrap this up and go home quickly.'"

Venerable Seonjae then shared more behind-the-scenes details from "Culinary Class Wars 2." "It didn't air, but in the Infinite Cooking Paradise round, I made a lot of side dishes. When I tried to scoop rice to take with me, they said I couldn't. They said it was okay to scoop rice and then switch it out, but not to take rice that hadn't been scooped. Once it was stopped, that was the end," she explained. "So I could only take the side dishes. But I still needed rice to eat with them, so instead of scooping rice to take, I said I couldn't give up the points. Then, after tasting it, Sung Anh said, 'If this had been served first, the monk would have taken first place. Choi Kang-rok wouldn't have been able to win first place if Venerable Seonjae had scooped the rice.'" Her remarks drew surprise.

wjlee@sportschosun.com