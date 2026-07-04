"A Burger That Costs 50,000 Won? I Won't Eat It" Jung Ho-young's Ultra-Expensive Caviar Burger Draws a Cold Response on 'Boss in the Mirror'

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Chef Jung Ho-young is drawing attention after unveiling an ultra-expensive caviar chicken katsu burger.

On the upcoming Sunday, the 5th, KBS 2TV's "Boss in the Mirror" will air an episode in which Jung Ho-young hosts a pop-up restaurant with alumni from his alma mater, Tsuji Culinary School. A burger topped with the luxury ingredient caviar is set to grab viewers' attention.

Tsuji Culinary School, Jung Ho-young's alma mater, is one of the world's top three culinary schools. It has produced Jung Ho-young, Choi Kang-rok, the winner of "Culinary Class Wars Season 2," and Shin Hyun-do, who showed off his masterful knife skills on "Culinary Class Wars Season 2." Jung Ho-young especially brims with pride, saying, "I'm a star chef recognized by my school," while also revealing that he is currently the vice president of the alumni association.

Jung Ho-young also reveals his ambition to ride the popularity of this pop-up restaurant straight into the alumni association presidency. The proof of that ambition is the caviar chicken katsu burger. Jung said he bought the caviar with his own money and, with a satisfied smile, tossed the luxury ingredient, which costs about 10,000 to 20,000 won per teaspoon, onto the burger.

When Kim Sook asked, "How much will the caviar chicken katsu burger cost?" Jung Ho-young announced the birth of an ultra-expensive burger, saying, "The expected selling price is around 50,000 won," which left Park Myung-soo visibly stunned. Park then exclaimed, "A burger costs 50,000 won? I won't eat it!" at the price of a burger that could pass for three meals, drawing laughter.

Viewers can check out Jung Ho-young's caviar chicken katsu burger, which shocked Park Myung-soo, on the full broadcast of "Boss in the Mirror."