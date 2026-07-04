Jang Yoon-jung, Reason for Cutting Severance with Biological Mother: "Vehemently Opposed Marriage to Do Kyung-wan, Younger Brother Also Cuts Hands with Mother" ('Entertainment President')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] 'Entertainment President' Lee Jin-ho revealed the reason why Jang Yoon-jung cut ties with her mother.

On the 3rd, a video titled "'Do Kyung-wan vehemently opposes' The real reason Jang Yoon-jung cut ties with her mom (Mother's shocking recent status)" was posted on the YouTube channel 'Entertainment President Lee Jin-ho'. Jang Yoon-jung's biological mother, Ms. Yuk, recently stood at the center of controversy after becoming embroiled in allegations of investment fraud once again. Ms. Yuk was previously sentenced to prison for failing to repay approximately 400 million won borrowed from acquaintances between 2015 and 2017. Due to this issue, Jang Yoon-jung cut ties with her mother in an attempt to prevent further damage; however, a complaint was recently filed alleging that Ms. Yuk pocketed money from acquaintances under the pretext of investment funds by using text messages and investment confirmation documents fabricated to appear as if she were in contact with Jang Yoon-jung.

Amidst this, Lee Jin-ho addressed the core conflict between Jang Yoon-jung and Ms. Yuk. Lee Jin-ho stated, "The first issue was money. She brought in massive amounts of cash—to the point where she would bring bundles of cash whenever an event came up. She even boasted about having several burlap sacks in the house. She entrusted the entire household management and financial control to her mother.

" He continued, "However, instead of the family's finances growing, they were actually in the red. This itself was absurd, but I also found Jang Yoon-jung's behavior strange, so I looked into it. It turned out that Jang Yoon-jung's family situation was very complicated; her aunts and uncles kept pouring money into her, offering to 'cook meals' or 'manage comments,' creating a structure where money kept draining away. When they decided to get married, they found out there was absolutely no money left. " He added, "The second issue was when Jang Yoon-jung announced her marriage to Do Kyung-wan. I heard that her mother strongly opposed it at the time.

When I looked into the reason for her opposition, she concluded that if all the financial control went to Do Kyung-wan, she would have nothing left. It was a case where she didn't see her daughter as a real daughter, but merely as a source of money. " He concluded, "It was compounded by financial hardship as well as personal suffering. " He revealed. In particular, regarding the current status of the younger brother who sided with Ms. Yuk at the time, Lee Jin-ho stated, "The older sister invested in him.

She gave him money because he said he was going to start a business. He was originally an athlete, but after quitting, he started a business, so the sister gave him the money; it seems he was quite shrewd. There was conflict with the mother during this process, and he took her side. That is why Jang Yoon-jung is a case where she took care of only her father and severed ties with her brother and mother," adding, "It is known that the younger brother also severed ties with their mother. I heard that he also left as if he were fleeing in the middle of the night. " wjlee@sportschosun.com