Jang Hang-jun Brags About His College Sophomore Daughter, Who Looks Just Like Kim Eun-hee: "She Speaks More Intellectually Than Her Mom" ('Problem Child in House')

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Director Jang Hang-jun showed off his doting-father side.

Episode 319 of the KBS2 variety show "Problem Child in House Season 2," which aired on Friday, the 3rd, featured the second part of a special on the longtime friends Yoon Jong-shin and Jang Hang-jun, who went from immature peers to masters in their respective fields.

That day, stories from Jang Hang-jun's film career drew attention, as he rose to the ranks of masters with "The King's Warden." Jang showed humility, saying, "My ambition to go after the Academy Awards would disrupt the ecosystem." He also cheerfully shared an anecdote about receiving a congratulatory text from director Park Chan-wook after the success of "The King's Warden," which caught viewers' attention. Yoon Jong-shin then joked, "When his cumulative audience passed 6 million, I gave Hang-jun the nickname 'budget master' because I was afraid he'd get arrogant if we just called him a master," showing off their close friendship and making everyone laugh.

Jang also recalled turning down an offer to direct "The King's Warden." He said, "I thought it would be hard to get investment for the project. I went there to turn it down, explained my reasons, and pointed out the parts that needed changes. But the production company told me, 'Your revision ideas are so good that you should direct it yourself.' When I got home and talked it over with Eun-hee, she told me to do it. I thought, 'The successful writer says I should do it?' So I decided to take it." The story of how a soft-hearted decision led to a billion-won box office hit drew more laughs.

The two also drew interest with stories about their families. Yoon Jong-shin admitted that he is the shortest person in his household and joked, "It was well measured," drawing laughter. Jang also said that his daughter Yoonseo, who looks just like his wife Kim Eun-hee, is now a college sophomore. He added, "She speaks more intellectually than Eun-hee does," and said, "She even writes in a more literary style," showing his affection for his daughter. Yoon Jong-shin also revealed, "Mira met Hang-jun and his wife before she got married, but she couldn't adjust to the three of us talking. She had lived for a long time within a fixed routine, and she said our conversation was outrageous in every way. So these days, we don't meet together," which sent everyone into laughter.

Finally, the two reflected on what they mean to each other. Yoon Jong-shin joked, "Now I can relax. I guess my spending will go down," and added, "There was a time when I worried about Hang-jun and his wife, but now all my worries are gone," expressing his satisfaction. Jang replied, "Jong-shin is a friend who gladly shared my shabby youth with me. Neither Eun-hee nor I had much to offer, but Jong-shin really knew how to have fun with us," expressing his gratitude. Yoon Jong-shin then kept the humor going to the end, saying, "I was afraid Hang-jun might say, 'I'm still hungry.'"