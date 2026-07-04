How severe was it... 'Malja Show' team eventually "deleted without prior notice" due to personal attacks targeting ordinary people [Official][Full Text]

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] The production team of KBS 2TV's "Malja Show" has urged viewers to practice a mature online culture following a series of malicious comments targeting ordinary guests.

On the 3rd, the production team posted a notice on their official account stating, "Recently, there have been instances where ordinary guests appearing on the show have been hurt by baseless criticism and malicious comments. " They continued, "Malja Show is a program where people who have mustered the courage to sincerely share their worries and stories come together," and requested, "Please refrain from speculating about unverified content or posting personal attacks in the comments so that guests do not suffer unnecessary harm even after the broadcast.

" They also clearly outlined their management policy regarding malicious comments. The production team stated, "Slander or malicious comments not based on facts may be deleted without prior notice," and asked viewers to "join in creating a culture of warm support and consideration in comments.

" Meanwhile, *Malja Show* is a talk variety program centered around the character "Grandma Malja," introduced by comedian Kim Young-hee on *Gag Concert*, where she listens to the concerns of various generations and shares stories alongside Jung Bum-kyun. It airs every Monday at 10 PM on KBS 2TV.

▶The following is the full text Hello. This is the production team of KBS's *Malja Show*.

Recently, there are people who are hurt by baseless slander and malicious comments directed at the ordinary guests on *Malja Show*. *Malja Show* is a place where people bravely share their worries and stories.

To ensure that the ordinary guests do not get hurt even after the broadcast, we ask that you refrain from spreading unverified stories or making personal criticisms. We would like to inform you that baseless slander or malicious comments may be deleted without prior notice going forward.

Please join us with a warm perspective and a healthy comment culture. Thank you.

tokkig@sportschosun.com