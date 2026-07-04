Fiesta's Linzy to Marry Non-Celebrity Man Tomorrow After Two Years of Dating

[Sportschosun Park Ara] Linzy, a musical actress and former member of Fiesta, is set to join the ranks of married women.

According to Dailian on the 4th, Linzy will marry her non-celebrity fiancé in Seoul on the 5th. Her future husband is known to be a businessman, and the couple will tie the knot after about two years of dating.

With this, Linzy becomes the third Fiesta member to announce marriage. Jae-i married in 2020, and Hyemi also held her wedding in 2024, marking new beginnings of their own.

Linzy debuted in the music industry in 2012 as a member of Fiesta. She later expanded her career to the stage and began working as an actress with the 2013 production of "High School Musical."

She went on to appear in a range of productions, including the musical "Hero" and "Sherlock Holmes: The Secret of the Anderson Family," establishing herself as a musical actress. Last year, she met audiences through "The Show! Silla."

tokkig@sportschosun.com