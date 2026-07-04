Married Economist and Top Singer, a Mother of Three, Seen Visiting Hotel Room, Sparking Shock Over Japan's Latest Major Affair Scandal

Shiina Ringo (left), Narita Yusuke

[Sportschosun Park Aram] Japanese top singer Shiina Ringo, 47, and economist Narita Yusuke, 40, are drawing major attention in Japan after rumors of a romantic relationship surfaced.

On the 2nd, local time, Japanese outlet FRIDAY DIGITAL reported on the pair's relationship, saying it had captured them attending a jazz live performance together and Narita Yusuke visiting the hotel where Shiina Ringo was staying during her concert tour.

According to the report, the two visited the jazz live restaurant Blue Note Tokyo in Tokyo in late May. Photos released by the outlet showed them walking out side by side after the performance. Shiina Ringo wore casual clothes and left with Narita Yusuke, while he naturally stayed by her side, looking at his smartphone.

Shiina Ringo debuted in 1998 with "Koufukuron" and went on to establish herself as one of Japan's leading female singer-songwriters with a string of hits, including "Queen of Kabukicho," "Koko de Kiss Shite," and "Honno." She later became widely recognized as a major figure in Japanese music through her work with the band Tokyo Jihen and 11 appearances on NHK's "Kouhaku Uta Gassen."

Narita Yusuke graduated from The University of Tokyo and earned a doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He is an economist who previously served as an assistant professor at Yale University. More recently, he has also gained recognition as a political commentator and entrepreneur through various television programs and YouTube content.

Their connection is said to have grown closer after a conversation held last year. Narita Yusuke invited Shiina Ringo for an interview in a monthly Bungeishunju feature and later wrote that he had long been a fan. He said, "Shiina Ringo was the reason I first came to love Japanese music," and added, "The first concert I ever paid to see was Shiina Ringo's live show in 2000."

Narita Yusuke later wrote the liner notes for Shiina Ringo's album, and in May he also signed a management contract with her agency, Kuronekodo. That fueled speculation that the two had grown even closer.

Online reactions included comments such as "Such a Shiina Ringo pairing" and "An unexpected couple." Some observers also viewed it not as a simple celebrity romance rumor, but as a meeting between creators who have long respected each other's talent.

Meanwhile, Shiina Ringo married guitarist Yayoshi Junji in 2000 and had a son, but the couple later divorced. She was then reportedly in a common-law relationship with film director Kodama Yuichi and is currently raising three children.

Narita Yusuke is also married, having wed in his 20s. He has said on television several times that he and his wife are living in a "separate-living marriage."

Some have voiced concern that Narita Yusuke's past, including his removal from an advertising campaign over controversial remarks, could affect Shiina Ringo's activities. However, neither side has issued an official statement on the dating rumors so far.

tokkig@sportschosun.com