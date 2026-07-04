Lee Joo-seung Wins 100 Million Won Prize... "I Rarely Come in First in Life, So I’m Really Happy"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actor Lee Joo-seung won the final round of a short-drama director survival show and took home the 100 million won prize.

On the 4th, Lee Joo-seung shared the news of his victory on his social media, announcing that he had won ENA and Lifetime's variety program Director's Arena. He said, "I ended up winning the final round of 'Director's Arena,' where I handled the script, directing, and lead role," and added, "I’m really happy to receive the 100 million won prize."

In the photos he shared, he is seen smiling brightly while holding the winner's trophy and a board marked with the 100 million won prize. His joy after a long competition was clearly evident.

Lee Joo-seung said, "I can hardly remember ever finishing first in my life, so this win feels even more meaningful," and added, "I sincerely thank the PD, assistant director, cinematographer, lighting director, actress Yoon So-yi, and all the cast and crew members who believed in me and helped complete the project together."

He also asked for continued interest in his winning work, 'The Woman Upstairs Who Is a Killer,' saying that the full version had been released.

Director's Arena is a director survival program in which contestants compete on directing skills by completing short dramas under limited production conditions. Lee Joo-seung took on the script, directing, and lead role himself, delivering a polished work. He ultimately beat competitors including actors Lee Yoo-jin and Choi Gwi-hwa to win the final round, earning recognition for his potential as a director as well.

tokkig@sportschosun.com