Heo Kyung-hwan, a shocking accident occurs during water play... "This can't be aired" ('What Are You Doing When You Play?')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Heo Kyung-hwan is flustered by a dangerous accident that occurs during water play.

On the MBC variety show 'What Do You Do?' (Directed by Kim Jin-yong, Lee Joo-won, Kim Ki-ho, Ahn Ji-sun, Bang Sung-soo, Park Eun-jin / Written by No Min-sun), airing on July 4, the 'Nolmwogol' village youth association members Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan, Joo Woo-jae, and Kwak Beom spend a day filled with laughter and commotion as they work together on village affairs.

The five members of the youth association set out to inspect the 'water playground' built using rice paddies. While personally checking to see if water play could be enjoyed safely, the members soon forget the inspection and become completely absorbed in water play, immersed in their childlike wonder.

Amidst this, an excited Haha proposes a game, stimulating everyone's competitive spirit. However, as various sabotage attempts continue, the water play becomes increasingly intense, and a game that no one can beat is developed (?), bringing laughter to the scene.

Furthermore, an unexpected accident befalls Heo Kyung-hwan during the water play, completely devastating the scene with laughter. Heo Kyung-hwan, having experienced the unpleasant incident, panics, saying, "This is a disaster," while Haha shouts, "This can't be aired!" raising curiosity about exactly what happened.

In response, Heo Kyung-hwan looks bewildered, asking, "Who did this?" followed by the testimony of a witness who saw the accident right before their eyes. Their exhausted state after inspecting the water park makes viewers even more curious about the chaotic scene.

You can check out the 'Nolmogol' water play scene, which will blow away the heat, on MBC's 'What Do You Do?' airing on Saturday, July 4 at 6:30 PM.