Nam Doh-hyeong Mourns the Late Hee-sun Kang, the Voice of Shin-chan's Mom: "I Will Never Forget Your Warm Heart"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-ju] Voice actor Nam Doh-hyeong paid tribute to the late voice actress Hee-sun Kang.

On the 4th, Nam Doh-hyeong wrote a memorial message for Kang, saying, "I am truly grateful that you took such warm care of me and guided me from my first year at the company. I will never forget that warm heart for a long time. Thank you, and may the deceased rest in peace."

Kang died at 2:10 a.m. that day from an illness at Inje University Sanggye Paik Hospital in Nowon District, Seoul.

Kang joined the 10th class of the TBC Voice Actors' Troupe in 1979 and was active in animations such as "Anne of Green Gables," "The Rose of Versailles," and "Captain Planet." In particular, she was widely loved for her role as Shin-chan's mother, Bong Mi-seon, in "Crayon Shin-chan" from 1999, and she was also familiar to many as the voice of subway announcements.

However, Kang was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2021 and had been battling the disease for a long time. In an appearance on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" in 2024, she revealed that the cancer had spread to her liver and that she had been given a two-year prognosis, sharing that she had undergone 47 rounds of chemotherapy.

Even while fighting the illness, she never lost her passion. She recorded subway announcements from her hospital room and even spent 14 hours and 30 minutes recording for a "Crayon Shin-chan" movie during chemotherapy.

Meanwhile, Kang's funeral altar has been set up in Room 31 of the funeral hall at The Catholic University of Korea, Seoul St. Mary's Hospital. The funeral procession will be held at 7:40 a.m. on the 6th, and she will be laid to rest at Yongin Park Honerstone.

wjlee@sportschosun.com