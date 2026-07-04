Yoo Jae-suk Praised Again... Lee Jun-young Says, "He Hugged Every Trainee and Gave Us Such Moving Support"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Lee Jun-young, an actor and former member of U-KISS, shared a heartwarming story about Yoo Jae-suk.

On the 4th, tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" released a video with the caption, "I should grow up to be like this..." It showed Yoo Jae-suk's first meeting with Jun-young during his trainee days, which left him deeply moved.

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk asked, "Jun-young, you were originally an idol. Did I meet you when you were a trainee?"

Lee Jun-young replied, "I never told you this even after meeting you," and recalled, "Back when I was at Jackie Chan's company, you came to film 'Running Man,' so all the trainees from the company went there together."

He added, "Kim Jong-kook, Haha, and Jee Seok-jin all greeted us warmly, but you were the only one who hugged every trainee one by one." His story brought a warm smile.

Hearing this, Yoo Jae-suk said, "I remember now. Wasn't that when we were filming near Dongdaemun? So you were one of the trainees then?" He sounded surprised.

Lee Jun-young said, "I was thinking, 'Wow, that's Yoo Jae-suk,' and then you hugged me, which felt so warm. You didn't know my age or even my name, but you still said, 'I'll cheer you on. Let's definitely meet again.' As you walked away, I thought, 'I should become an adult like that too.'" He expressed his gratitude.

Yoo Jae-suk said, "So you were there, Jun-young? It's amazing how people are connected by fate."