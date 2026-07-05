Lyn, moved by her divorce feelings with Lee Soo, even touched her mother’s heart... "It felt like losing a very close friend"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Lyn shared her candid thoughts about marriage with her close friend K.Will.

On SBS's "My Little Old Boy," which airs on the 5th, Lyn and K.Will, two representative singers from the 1981-born lineup that shook the music industry, will meet and show their close-friend chemistry.

Recently, Lyn visited a moxibustion room popular among Generation MZ with K.Will, a male friend of the same age. As they relaxed and talked while receiving moxibustion treatment, the two mentioned other singers born in 1981 who dominated the music scene. The lineup of 1981-born singers, including Lyn, K.Will, Park Hyo-shin, Gummy, Lee Younghyun, Kim Tae-woo, Hwanhee, and Yoon Mirae, is especially impressive. Lyn and K.Will even picked who they thought was the best singer among them, and they tried calling one of the singers on the spot. That led to a heated debate over who sings best among the 1981-born artists. Attention is now on who the singers themselves chose as the top vocalist of 1981.

Afterward, Lyn and K.Will visited a karaoke room and began looking for where their songs ranked on the karaoke popularity chart. The two, who have countless hits ranging from ballads to drama OSTs, were left speechless by an unexpected and shocking result. They then took over the karaoke room in earnest, raising expectations in the studio. Not only did they sing each other's songs, but they also delivered a rare, high-quality duet. In particular, K.Will took on Lyn's song in a female key and proved himself to be a powerhouse in the high notes. Thanks to their passionate performances, the studio was full of delight, with praise and applause pouring in. "I wish Lyn and K.Will would appear every week. Then the whole week would feel happy," the studio reportedly said.

Meanwhile, Lyn and K.Will also spoke honestly about marriage. To K.Will, who said he lacked the courage to build and manage a family, Lyn offered warm advice, saying, "I chose divorce, but I still recommend marriage," and "It was a marriage that left behind many happy and beautiful parts." She also opened up about how difficult it was, saying, "After the divorce, it felt like I had lost a very close friend." Lyn announced her divorce from singer Lee Soo in August 2025, and the two went their separate ways after 11 years of marriage.

Lyn's honest feelings, which even moved her mother as she watched her daughter's confession, will be revealed on SBS's "My Little Old Boy" on Sunday the 5th at 9 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com