Danielle completes marathon amid ADOR lawsuit worth 33 billion won... seen smiling brightly in pink running gear

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Danielle, a former NewJeans member who is continuing her contract dispute with HYBE label ADOR, has been spotted in good health after taking part in a half marathon in Australia.

Records from the recent China Airlines Half Marathon held in Gold Coast, Australia, show that Danielle competed under her legal name, Olivia Marsh, and completed the 21.0975-kilometer race. The result has spread across online communities.

According to the records, Danielle finished in 1 hour, 49 minutes and 13 seconds in gun time. She placed 3,224th out of 5,387 participants overall and 1,003rd among female runners.

Photos from the event show Danielle running in pink athletic wear with a bright smile. Even in a grueling race, her cheerful expression drew fans' attention.

The event is one of the featured races of the Gold Coast Marathon, a major international marathon festival in Australia. It attracts runners from around the world, and Danielle's completion of the half marathon in her home country also drew interest.

The update drew even more attention because it came while Danielle is locked in a fierce legal battle with ADOR.

At the third hearing in a damages lawsuit held on the 2nd before Civil Division 31 of the Seoul Central District Court, ADOR argued that Danielle had carried out independent entertainment activities without the company's approval and presented examples of contract violations.

ADOR cited efforts to collaborate with the U.S. band Emotional Oranges, overseas photo shoots, and an advertising contract with a global watch brand as examples of independent activity. It also claimed, "Among the NewJeans members, Danielle is the only one who carried out independent musician activities." The company further pointed to issues involving a dual contract with a Chinese company and the establishment of a separate entertainment partnership, saying Danielle should be held responsible for breach of contract.

Danielle's side countered that the Emotional Oranges collaboration was a project that did not generate revenue, and that many of the activities ADOR raised were matters common to all members rather than to any one individual. It also said, "They are exaggerating a few cases."

ADOR filed the damages suit against Danielle and others late last year. The original claim of 43.09 billion won was recently reduced to 33.09 billion won and submitted to the court.

The NewJeans members are also taking different paths. Hanni, Haerin and Hyein have returned to ADOR, while Minji is reportedly discussing whether to return. Danielle, meanwhile, is continuing her legal response on her own.

As the legal dispute continues, Danielle completed the half marathon and gave fans an update on her steady, healthy condition.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com