Son Hyun-joo, presumed dead, suddenly appears before Jeon Hye-jin... Final-episode twist teased ('The New Employee Chairman Kang')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Choi Sung Group chairman Son Hyun-joo suddenly appeared before his eldest daughter Jeon Hye-jin, leaving viewers confused.

In episode 11 of the JTBC weekend drama 'The New Employee Chairman Kang,' which aired on Saturday the 4th, Kang Yong-ho's soul, now inhabiting Hwang Junhyun, dealt a satisfying blow to his eldest daughter Kang Jae-kyung and Taeha Group chairman Na Byung-mo. Then Kang Yong-ho suddenly appeared before Kang Jae-kyung, who had taken over the chairman's office, heightening anticipation for the next episode. The paid household rating for episode 11 reached 10.7% in the Seoul metropolitan area and 10.8% nationwide, while the highest per-minute rating peaked at 12.2% nationwide. The 2049 target rating for men and women came in at 4.0% nationwide and 3.7% in the metropolitan area, according to Nielsen Korea.

That day, Hwang Junhyun, who had tried to shoulder everything alone and stand up to the villains shaking up Choi Sung Group, eventually had to yield to his youngest daughter Kang Bang-geul. She broke down in tears, saying, "This is our family's business, and it's about our father." Moved by her plea, Hwang Junhyun revealed the truth that Na Eun-se, Na Byung-mo's daughter, had killed Kang Yong-ho and then framed Kang Jae-kyung, who had visited the same day.

After that, Hwang Junhyun and Kang Bang-geul joined forces again and dragged Kang Jae-kyung, who was being threatened by Na Byung-mo and his daughter over CCTV footage of her hospital room visits, into a plan to bring down Taeha Group. Hwang Junhyun forensically recovered the original footage from the CCTV manager's phone and handed it to Kang Jae-kyung. After learning of Na Eun-se's crime, Kang Jae-kyung used her authority as chairwoman to dismiss Na Eun-se from her post as executive director at Choi Sung Trading, deliberately provoking her.

As Kang Jae-kyung had expected, Na Eun-se released CCTV footage showing Kang Jae-kyung entering the hospital room to the media and launched a public campaign to paint her as a murder suspect. In response, Kang Jae-kyung held an emergency press conference, said she was being blackmailed with manipulated recordings and video, and then released additional CCTV footage with Na Eun-se's face blurred, causing a stir in the room.

Na Byung-mo and Na Eun-se, stunned by Kang Jae-kyung's counterattack, were forced into the humiliation of sitting down at the negotiating table with her from a weaker position. Seizing the upper hand, Kang Jae-kyung demanded that Taeha Group, which had been eyeing Choi Sung Group's hydrogen business, hand over its related operations instead. She also pressured them to fund the acquisition with the slush funds Na Byung-mo was managing in Singapore.

While Kang Jae-kyung was winning the fight against Taeha Group and finally smiling again, Hwang Junhyun and Kang Bang-geul went one step further. Hwang Junhyun traveled to Singapore with Na Eun-se, acting as a proxy to secure the slush funds, and steered the money into a foundation he had established. Then Kang Bang-geul contacted Kang Jae-seong as soon as the deal was completed and released the unblurred original CCTV footage to the public.

Panicking, Na Byung-mo quickly tried to distance himself from his daughter, the murder suspect, but Hwang Junhyun showed no mercy and turned the blade back on him. Through Park Bong-gi, he handed over documents related to Na Byung-mo's slush funds to prosecutors and delivered the final blow by submitting video footage showing Na Byung-mo killing the CCTV operator.

Just as viewers were still reeling from Hwang Junhyun's grand plan, another shock arrived at the end of the broadcast. Right after returning to Korea, Hwang Junhyun was abducted by Na Byung-mo and struck on the head. Then Kang Yong-ho suddenly appeared before a drunken Kang Jae-kyung. Questions are now rising over whether Hwang Junhyun, who was brought down by Na Byung-mo, will be safe, and whether the Kang Yong-ho who appeared before Kang Jae-kyung is real or merely an illusion.

The truth behind the soul swap between Lee Jun-young and Son Hyun-joo will be revealed in the final episode of JTBC's weekend drama 'The New Employee Chairman Kang,' airing tonight at 10:30 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com