Pungja Clarifies Rumor About Her Ex-Boyfriend Being a Thief: "It Was a Skit... Please Pay Back the 3 Million Won"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Broadcaster Pungja directly addressed the rumor that her ex-boyfriend was a thief, which had recently drawn attention, and made clear that it was not true.

On the 5th, a video titled "Elephant and Hippo's Clarification Video" was uploaded to Ralral's YouTube channel.

That day, Pungja and Ralral went on a two-day, one-night trip, spending time relaxing and talking about various topics.

During the conversation, Pungja directly clarified the recently surfaced rumor that her ex-boyfriend stole pottery, saying, "The 'ex-boyfriend pottery theft rumor' that is currently ranked No. 1 in entertainment news is not true. It was a skit to make subscribers laugh." She added, "My ex-boyfriends were not thieves. I'm sorry."

Earlier, while talking with Ralral, Pungja had drawn attention after sharing a story suggesting that a former partner had stolen pottery, which led to their breakup. The remark was later turned into an article and attracted major online attention.

Pungja then said, "I did lend money once, though. It was 3 million won. Sorry, but please pay me back," drawing laughter.

She went on to say, "The article came out after a skit I did as a joke that day was mixed with my real dating history." She added, "An innocent person ended up being misunderstood as a pottery thief," expressing regret.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com