"Kim Seung-hyun, Who Has Had No Casting Offers for 6 Years, Secretly Collected Rebroadcast Fees Behind Chang Jeong-yoon's Back... 'Why Do You Live Like That?' His Mother Was Stunned"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actor Kim Seung-hyun drew laughs after being unexpectedly exposed while trying to collect rebroadcast fees without his wife knowing.

Kim Seung-hyun and his mother appeared on MBN's "Altoran" on the 5th.

Denny Ahn, who is still unmarried, told Kim Seung-hyun, "I'm jealous of you, Seung-hyun. I've gained so much through 'Altoran.' You got married and even had a child. How could that happen?"

Kim Seung-hyun mentioned his wife Chang Jeong-yoon, who had previously worked as a writer on "Altoran," saying, "There was one writer among the production team who stood out. Even in the dark, she shone, and that person is now my wife."

"I made a lot of effort to appeal to her. I understood the hardships of broadcast writers well, and I stayed until the end after joining company dinners," he added, explaining that he actively approached her to win her heart.

Hearing this, host Lee Sang-min revealed, "When Kim Seung-hyun and I were chatting privately, he talked about rebroadcast fees. He said he was happy because his wife did not know the exact amount." The show then aired the scene in question. Before filming began, Kim Seung-hyun had excitedly said, "Since this is episode 600, the rerun will probably air at least six times, right? Rebroadcast fees are something I can receive without my wife knowing." His mother was shocked and asked, "Why do you live like that? I had no idea."

Kim Seung-hyun then continued, relieved, saying, "My wife knows everything else transparently, but she doesn't really know about rebroadcast fees. We're not filming right now, are we?" However, the conversation was eventually made public.

Meanwhile, Kim Seung-hyun, who became a single father and has a daughter named Su-bin, married writer Chang Jeong-yoon, whom he met through MBN's "Altoran" in 2020, and welcomed a second daughter in 2024.

Last year, Kim Seung-hyun also drew attention when he said his acting hiatus had reached five years. Through the family channel "Gwangsan Kim Family," his mother said bitterly, "He acts so well, so why aren't they casting him in dramas?" Chang Jeong-yoon also expressed regret over the long break, saying, "Please write him a drama. He acts that well."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com