43-Year-Old Nam Gyu-ri Says Holding in Urine and Poor Sleep Worsened Her Kidney Levels... "I Was Hospitalized Several Times"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Nam Gyu-ri, a member of the group SeeYa, said her kidney levels worsened somewhat in the past because she had to handle an extremely demanding schedule.

On the 5th, a video titled "SeeYa Enter CEO Nam Treats! A Carrot Time for the Hardworking Members" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Nam Gyuri's Gyulmung."

That day, Nam Gyu-ri gave fellow members Kim Yeon-ji and Lee Bo-ram, who had struggled through their SeeYa activities, the chance to receive a health checkup.

In particular, the doctor in charge drew attention by saying about Nam Gyu-ri's test results, "The levels related to the liver, pancreas, and kidneys came out slightly poor." Nam Gyu-ri recalled, "My kidneys have not been in good condition since my SeeYa days," adding, "I had so many schedules that I held in my urine and could not sleep properly. I also skipped meals, and all of that built up until I was hospitalized several times."

The doctor advised, "It would be good to drink plenty of water in your daily life," and added, "Your life expectancy came out to 86. Your body fat and muscle mass are in good shape."

Meanwhile, Nam Gyu-ri was born in 1984 and debuted as a member of SeeYa in 2006.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com