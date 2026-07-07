"Moon Sang-hoon: 'I Usually Sweat a Lot, So I'm Worried About the Handprinting'"

Moon Sang-hoon poses at the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held at CGV Yongsan on the 7th. Yongsan = Reporter Heo Sang-wook / 2026.07.07/

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Moon Sang-hoon shared his thoughts on attending a handprinting event for the first time.

At the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the 7th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall, Moon said, "I usually sweat a lot on my hands, so I'm worried about the handprinting."

The handprinting event is a gathering where winners of the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards, which led the success of K-content last year, come together to officially mark the glory of the previous year.

Moon Sang-hoon, who won the Best New Male Entertainer Award, won over viewers with his relaxed and sincere pace through "Jugwan Restaurant." As it was his first handprinting event, he expressed his excitement.

Moon said, "I already sweat a lot on my hands, and I'm worried because I sweat so much while doing the handprinting."

He also told Choi Kang-rok, who appeared with him on "Jugwan Restaurant," "Uncle, thanks to you, I got to wear a suit and come to a great event. I'll contact you."

The main ceremony for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held at 8:30 p.m. on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon and will be broadcast live on KBS2.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com