'5th BSA' Lee Soo-ji: "I was nominated again this year, and I'm grateful to be up there with Jung Yi-rang and Ji Ye-eun... But all things considered, I think I suit it best"

Hand printing ceremony at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held at CGV Yongsan on the 7th. Lee Soo-ji poses for a photo. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook / / 2026.07.07/

[Sportschosun Jung Bit] Comedian Lee Soo-ji said she hopes to attend the hand printing ceremony again next year.

At the hand printing ceremony for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the 7th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall, Lee Soo-ji said, "I'm grateful to be nominated this year as well with Jung Yi-rang and Ji Ye-eun," adding, "But all things considered, I think I suit it best."

The hand printing ceremony is a gathering where the winners of the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA), which helped drive the success of K-content last year, come together to officially mark the previous year's glory.

Lee Soo-ji is known as a true comedy queen, delivering big laughs every Saturday night with her many different faces and characters. Winning the Female Entertainer Award last year was therefore seen as only natural.

Lee Soo-ji said, "Like Kian84, I get to meet people from many different fields, and that makes me feel I'm still doing well."

After drawing unanimous support from the judges last year, she was nominated again this year for the Female Entertainer Award. Lee Soo-ji said, "Since I'm nominated alongside Jung Yi-rang and Ji Ye-eun, I think I can congratulate whoever wins. I'm grateful. I'll take part with a festive spirit and enjoy the atmosphere."

When asked who she would like to see take part in next year's hand printing ceremony, she laughed and said, "All things considered, I think I suit it best," adding, "Next year, I'll come out first and take the photo from the front."

The main awards ceremony for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held at 8:30 p.m. on July 31 at Paradise City Incheon and will be broadcast live on KBS2.

Jung Bit, Sportschosun / rightlight@sportschosun.com