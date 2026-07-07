Lee Kwang-soo heats up the 5th BSA with a bold pose... "This is the chance, I can't hold back"

Lee Kwang-soo strikes a pose at the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held at CGV Yongsan on the 7th. Yongsan = Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.07/

[Sportschosun An So-yoon reporter] Actor Lee Kwang-soo brought a lively energy to the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards.

At the handprinting event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the 7th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Lee Kwang-soo said, "It felt like someone was shouting 'Now!' in my ear, so I couldn't resist striking a pose."

The event was attended by Ju Ji-hoon and IU, winners of the Best Actor and Best Actress awards at the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA); Kian84 and Lee Soo-ji, who won the Best Male and Female Entertainer awards; Lee Kwang-soo and Yeom Hye-ran, who won the Best Supporting Actor and Actress awards; Choo Young-woo and Kim Min-ha, winners of the Best New Actor and Actress awards; and Moon Sang-hoon and Mimi, who received the New Male and Female Entertainer awards.

In Karma, Lee Kwang-soo heightened the tension of the drama by intensely portraying the inner struggles of the man with glasses, who is entangled in a cruel fate. When he accepted the Best Supporting Actor award last year, he drew attention by saying that Do Kyung-soo had dreamed a lucky dream for him. Reflecting on that, Lee Kwang-soo said, "I hope someone has a dream like that for me again this year at the awards ceremony," adding, "I feel nervous to be here for today's handprinting event, and I'm proud of myself for standing in a place I've only seen through the media."

Lee Kwang-soo also drew attention at the photo time that day by striking a bold pose and heating up the atmosphere on site. Laughing, he said, "I don't know. It felt like someone was shouting 'Now!' in my ear, so I couldn't stop myself from posing."

Meanwhile, the main ceremony of the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held at 8:30 p.m. on July 31 at Paradise City Incheon and will be broadcast live on KBS2.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com