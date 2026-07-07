"Already this big?"...Nam Bo-ra shares photo of her 22-day-old son, born via C-section

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Actress Nam Bo-ra shared an update on her 22-day-old son, expressing a mother’s deep affection.

Nam Bo-ra posted photos on her social media on the 6th, along with the message, "Every day feels so precious."

The photos show her 22-day-old son lying comfortably on a bed. Wearing a white baby gown, he was sleeping with both arms stretched out, making for an adorable scene. His round face and clear features also drew attention. Fans were equally captivated by his doll-like looks, which resemble his mother.

Nam Bo-ra said, "Kkongal, you can grow slowly. It’s already D+22." She added, "I uploaded a vlog last week after a long time, and this week I plan to post the video of Kkongal’s birth. I’m editing little by little while the baby sleeps, so please wait just a bit longer."

Fans who saw the post reacted with comments such as, "He looks just like his mom," "Already this big?" "So adorable," and "I hope he grows up healthy."

Meanwhile, Nam Bo-ra married a businessman of the same age last year and welcomed her first son last month via emergency C-section. At the time of delivery, she said, "The surgery was decided suddenly, but both the baby and I are healthy."

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com