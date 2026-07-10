"Do They Really Need to Appear on Superman Is Back?"... Im Lara's Son Min-soo Returns to Childcare After ACL Tear, But Viewers Remain Cold

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong reporter] Comedian Son Min-soo has publicly apologized for his ACL injury, but some viewers continue to react coldly.

In a recent episode of the KBS2 variety show "Superman Is Back," viewers saw Son Min-soo's daily life after he returned to childcare following his injury. That day, he was shown caring for his twin children while relying on crutches. He installed a staircase for the children, cheered them on as they climbed their first steps, and even pushed a stroller on a walk as part of his rehabilitation exercise, helping with childcare despite his physical discomfort.

Earlier, Son Min-soo suffered a serious injury while playing soccer, nearly tearing his ACL and receiving a six-month recovery diagnosis. Afterward, his wife Im Lara was shown handling childcare, nursing, and even his schedule, drawing sympathy from viewers.

On the show, Son Min-soo bowed his head once again. He said, "As a father of twins, I am sorry once again for getting hurt," and added, "I read every comment one by one and took both advice and criticism to heart. I have been reborn as a new person."

However, mixed reactions continued online after the broadcast.

Some viewers expressed negative opinions, saying, "I think he should take a break from the program for now," "It was frustrating to watch the whole time," "This is supposed to be a healing variety show, but it actually made me feel heavier," and "It reminded me of when my husband was injured while our child was young, and I had to care for him and the child at the same time." On the other hand, many also voiced support for Son Min-soo, saying, "It feels like too much to attack him when he didn't get hurt on purpose," "Treating him like a criminal because he was injured is going too far," "It was nice to see him trying to care for the children despite his physical condition," and "The kids are so adorable."

Meanwhile, Son Min-soo also uploaded a direct apology video on the YouTube channel "Enjoy Couple," which he runs with his wife Im Lara, after the injury. At the time, he bowed his head and said, "I was reborn after reading the comments."

Jo Min-jeong reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com