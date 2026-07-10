Park Bo-gum Says He Has Known He Was Handsome Since Birth; Sheon Agrees

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actor Park Bo-gum shared his candid thoughts about his looks in a lighthearted way.

On the 10th, the YouTube channel "With Sean" released a video titled "The Reason Bo-gum's Body Got Bigger (Lifestyle, Diet, Exercise, and Management Tips)."

That day, Sheon joined Park Bo-gum for a 6.16-km birthday run to celebrate his birthday, which fell on the 16th of last month.

During their conversation, Sheon asked, "This may be a slightly embarrassing question, but when did you first realize you were handsome?"

Park Bo-gum replied playfully, "Since I was born," drawing laughter. He added, "My family and parents always told me, 'You're pretty' and 'You're handsome.' I think education at a young age is important," sharing his view.

After hearing Park Bo-gum's answer, Sheon said, "I think people can really become that way. If parents tell a child they are good at something, they grow up to be good at it. But a child who grows up hearing they are bad at something will really become bad at it. To all mothers across the country, please tell your children they are handsome."

Park Bo-gum agreed, saying, "The power of words is great," and acknowledged the impact that positive parental language can have on children.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com