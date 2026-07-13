Shin Goo Admits to Drinking Two Bottles of Soju During a Broadcast After Shin Dong-yup's Revelation... "I Was Reckless and Immature" (Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Actor Shin Goo laughed as he admitted to an anecdote about drinking while avoiding the camera during a past TV shoot.

On the 13th, the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup" released a video featuring actors Shin Goo, Lee Sang-yoon, and Jo Dal-hwan as guests.

That day, Shin Dong-yup saw Shin Goo and recalled memories of appearing together on tvN's variety show "Life Bar" in the past.

He began by saying, "We had a drink together on 'Life Bar' before. Back then, it was a tvN program, so if we drank too much, we couldn't go on air."

He then revealed, "Teacher Shin Goo kept a soju bottle under the table and signaled Kim Joon-hyun. Then Joon-hyun would pour drinks for him under the table," adding, "He drank about one or two bottles under the table so the camera wouldn't catch it," which sent the set into laughter.

Caught off guard by the revelation, Shin Goo joked, "I don't really remember," before quickly adding, "I was reckless and immature then, and I still am," drawing even more laughter from everyone.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.