Park Seo Jin Reveals He Lost Two Older Brothers 49 Days Apart: "My Eldest Brother's Liver Transplant Failed, and My Third Brother Had Kidney Failure"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Singer Park Seo Jin opened up about the heartbreaking family history of losing two older brothers 49 days apart, and spoke candidly about the pain he felt at the time.

On the 13th episode of tvN STORY's "Table Tales," communication expert Kim Chang-ok appeared as a guest and had an honest conversation with MCs Lee Young-ja and Pak Se-ri.

That day, Park Seo Jin first recalled the period when he lost both brothers in quick succession.

He said, "My eldest brother passed away in Seoul while we were holding the 49th-day memorial service for my third brother," adding, "We put my eldest brother in an ambulance and brought him to the memorial service." His words left the cast deeply saddened.

He then calmly explained the causes of their deaths.

Park Seo Jin said, "My eldest brother underwent a liver transplant, but it went wrong," and added, "My third brother suffered from chronic kidney failure."

He also revealed that he learned an unexpected family secret only after losing his brothers.

He said, "After my brothers went to heaven, I learned something about my family that I had never known. My mother and father had remarried. I grew up thinking we were all the same children."

He added, "One day, someone came to our house, and it was my brothers' mother. That was when I first learned my parents had remarried," surprising everyone.

Park Seo Jin's confession left the studio in a somber mood, and the cast was unable to say much.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.