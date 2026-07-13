Kim Han-seok, Remarried to His First Love, Shares Family Photo With His Daughter... "I Can't Believe How Much She's Grown"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee reporter] Comedian Kim Han-seok showed his enduring love for his family by sharing a family photo series that has continued for 14 years.

On the 13th, Kim posted a family photo on his SNS along with the hashtags "#FamilyPhotoTakenEveryYearFor14Years" and "#ICan'tBelieveHowMuchShe'sGrown."

In the photo, Kim is smiling brightly with his wife and daughter, all wearing matching family T-shirts. The warm atmosphere, with the three family members and their pet dog looking at the camera side by side, brought a smile to viewers' faces.

In particular, Kim has reportedly kept taking family photos every year to document the passage of time, drawing even more attention. His hashtag, "I can't believe how much she's grown," reflects a father's emotional feelings as he watches his daughter grow up before his eyes.

Support from his colleagues also followed after seeing the photo. Comedian Joon Park exclaimed, "Your daughter is so pretty, and your wife is beautiful too," while food researcher Lee Bo-eun also praised them, saying, "Oh my, your daughter is such a young lady now. She's so pretty."

Fans also left comments such as "Beautiful," "This family photo is so lovely," and "Just looking at the picture makes me feel warm," cheering on the family's happy daily life.

Meanwhile, Kim married actor Lee Sang-ah in 1997, but the couple divorced the following year. He later reunited in 2006 with his middle school classmate Park Sun-young, his first love, through KBS 1TV's "TV Carries Love." As their relationship deepened, they became husband and wife. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2012.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.