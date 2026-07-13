Shim Hye-jin Opens Her Heart After Losing Her Older Sister, Embraces Her Nephew... Shim Jae-won Says, "You Filled the Time I Spent Alone" (Lovers of Joseon)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Shim Jae-won, the nephew of actor Shim Hye-jin, moved viewers deeply with a performance filled with sincerity and gratitude toward his aunt.

On the May 13 episode of TV Chosun's variety show "Lovers of Joseon," which aired as part of the program's fifth-anniversary special "Lovers of Joseon Song Contest," the main competition took place, and Shim Jae-won, widely known as Shim Hye-jin's nephew, took the stage and drew viewers' attention.

That day, Shim Jae-won chose Lyn's "My Destiny." He explained his choice by saying, "My mother passed away when I was 19. My aunt filled all the time I spent alone and has supported me emotionally ever since," expressing his gratitude to Shim Hye-jin. Shim Hye-jin also came to the set in person to cheer on her nephew and give him strong support.

He went on to say, "I'm not someone who usually expresses feelings well. My aunt and I are the same. So this song is the closest way I can express it," adding, "Even the title 'My Destiny' carries meaning. I wanted to express my unchanging love for my aunt."

Shim Jae-won continued the performance with a calm but heartfelt voice, and the song, which carried his gratitude and love for his aunt, left the venue deeply moved. Watching from the audience, Shim Hye-jin smiled at her nephew's stage and sent her support.

Singer Yang Soo-kyung, who served as one of the judges, was eventually moved to tears. Having taken on the role of mother to her nieces and nephews for many years after her younger sister passed away, she said, "It makes me think of my daughter in the United States. She knows how grateful she is and sang with that in mind, so Shim Hye-jin must be happy today," adding, "I think her aunt will really love it," before finally shedding tears and leaving viewers emotional as well.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.