Bae Ki-sung Breaks Down Over His Father's Death: "In Our Last Call, He Said He Couldn't Hear Well. I Regret It So Much" (Lovers of Joseon)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Bae Ki-sung moved viewers to tears as he opened up about his hearing loss, his father's illness, and the heartbreaking news that followed.

On the 13th episode of TV Chosun's special 5th-anniversary edition of "Lovers of Joseon," titled "Lovers of Joseon Song Contest," Bae Ki-sung took the stage and spoke candidly about his current health condition.

Bae said, "I have not been able to hear out of my right ear for five months," and added, "I have had ringing in my ears 24 hours a day for five months. In fact, I cannot hear what people on my right side are saying at all."

He continued, "If this goes on for about six months, I may be diagnosed with a disability," and explained, "I cannot even hear people talking in the waiting room, so I am just sitting there with earphones on by myself." His words drew sympathy.

He also shared his worries as a singer. Bae said, "It keeps weighing on my mind that I cannot show my best vocal power or condition," and added, "This stage today may be my last chance to sing in front of the senior artists I truly, truly loved, though I know that will probably never happen."

He then admitted, "As time goes by, I feel more and more intimidated because my job is being a singer."

Judge Kim Tae-won offered warm comfort by sharing his own experience. He said, "You are becoming Beethoven," and added, "I have also lost hearing in my left ear for seven years. The more people with disabilities work hard, the more strength they can give to many others."

Moved by Kim Tae-won's encouragement, Bae promised, "Then I will work hard, not show it, and keep smiling," before finishing the stage with sincerity.

After the performance, judge Yang Soo-kyung also offered heartfelt support. She said, "Being a singer is a proud and blessed profession," and added, "Sometimes you have to sing on stage without showing that your body and heart are hurting. Today, Bae Ki-sung was truly a singer. He did not show that he was in pain, and his pitch and rhythm were all right. If he had not said anything, I would not have known."

She went on to say, "Do not say you might quit singing. You can do even better from here on." Bae then bowed his head and eventually burst into tears.

His next confession was even more heartbreaking. Bae said, "Three weeks ago, my father called me. He asked, 'Is your ear okay?' So I told him, 'I cannot hear well, but I will be fine soon. Do not worry.' Then he collapsed the next day."

He said, "He is now unconscious in the intensive care unit, on a ventilator. I regret not just saying, 'I can hear well.' Life is so cruel. I have to prepare to say goodbye to my father," as he choked up.

After singing Patti Kim's "Farewell," Bae said, "I sincerely hope my father wakes up like a miracle. My father is strong, isn't he? I would be grateful if he could see my face one last time," before lowering his head again.

The broadcast then displayed a caption saying, "Bae Ki-sung's father passed away one week after the recording," leaving an even deeper lingering sadness after his emotional performance.

Meanwhile, Bae Ki-sung debuted in the music industry in 1993 after winning a silver prize with "Noeuljin Bada" at the MBC College Song Contest. He later gained popularity as a member of the group Can, performing with Lee Jong-won and releasing many hits, including "Cheonsangyeon," "The Springtime of My Life," "Winter Story," and "Garagara."

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.