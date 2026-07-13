Cha Jung-won, Girlfriend of Ha Jung-woo, Unleashes Her Hidden Variety Show Talent... "You Might Be Surprised to See This Side of Me"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actress Cha Jung-won drew laughter as she fully revealed her long-hidden variety show charm.

She also caught attention by saying that people might be surprised to see this side of her while mentioning her publicly confirmed relationship with Ha Jung-woo.

On the SBS entertainment program "Uh, but Like, Seriously!" aired on the 13th, Ivy, Cha Jung-won, and Joo Hyun-young appeared as guests and showed off their candid talk and cheerful energy.

That day, Lee Soo-ji told Cha Jung-won, "I saw it in an article. Congratulations," referring to her public relationship with actor Ha Jung-woo. Boom also offered his congratulations, saying, "That's a good thing."

When Lee Sang-min then asked, "Your boyfriend is doing well, right?" Cha Jung-won smiled shyly and replied, "He is doing well."

Lee Sang-min joked, "Does he own a winery, or did he just make wine?" Cha Jung-won responded with wit, saying, "He only has the wine. For the winery..." and drew laughter.

Cha Jung-won later sang along to Ivy's hit song in her own distinctive style and even showed off impersonations, revealing a side of her variety show talent that she had not shown before.

Her completely different image from her usual calm and polished persona sent the cast into repeated bursts of laughter.

Tak Jae-hoon marveled, "She has charm, but the world just hasn't recognized it," while Lee Soo-ji jokingly said, "I respect her."

When Lee Sang-min asked, "What do you think your boyfriend would feel if he saw this side of you?" Cha Jung-won honestly replied, "He has never seen me like this, so he might be surprised," bringing more laughter.

Boom then joked, "You might lose followers because of today's broadcast," and Cha Jung-won laughed it off, saying, "There is a boy inside me," adding, "The image I aim for is innocent, so I have posted a lot of that kind of content on social networking service."

Meanwhile, Cha Jung-won recently confirmed her relationship with actor Ha Jung-woo and is continuing her public romance. The two met through a gathering of acquaintances in 2020, later developed into a couple, and are now deepening their love.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.