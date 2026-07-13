Ivy Nearly Quit Over an Urgent Bathroom Emergency: "I Used Superhuman Strength to Hold It In" (But Seriously!)

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Singer and musical actress Ivy recalled a terrifying moment when a sudden bodily emergency hit her during a performance and left her in a cold sweat.

On the SBS show "But Seriously!" aired on the 13th, Ivy, Cha Jung-won, and Joo Hyun-young appeared and showed off their distinct charms and surprising variety skills.

That day, Ivy shocked everyone by confessing, "I have stage fright, so I still take medication before going on stage."

When Boom asked, "Even after 22 years as an actress, were you ever so scared that you thought about retiring?" Ivy revealed an unexpected behind-the-scenes story from a performance.

She said, "I had a crisis because I urgently needed to use the bathroom." She added, "I had eaten something bad before the show, and of all times, it happened during a scene in the musical 'Chicago' with the most intense choreography."

"At that moment, I somehow found superhuman strength. I clenched every muscle I had," she continued. "Luckily, there was a 10-minute break, so I practically tore off my costume and ran to the bathroom." Her vivid account had the studio in stitches.

After Ivy's confession, Lee Soo-ji also shared her own experience. She said, "I had something similar too. On 'Gag Concert,' I was acting cute when I suddenly let out a fart." Her remark drew bursts of laughter.

Hearing that, Tak Jae-hoon quipped, "Wasn't that not a fart, but city gas?" His quick-witted response filled the set with laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.