Yoo Ah-in, Released After Five Months, Appears at VIP Screening for "Hope"... Quietly Attends Wearing a Hat [SC Issue]

[Sportschosun Lee Ga-eun] Actor Yoo Ah-in was spotted at the VIP screening of the film "Hope."

On the 13th, a video of Yoo Ah-in attending the "Hope" screening was posted on an online community, drawing attention.

In the video, Yoo Ah-in was wearing a black shirt and had a hat pulled down low. While several stars who attended the screening posed in front of the cameras, Yoo quietly took a seat without appearing at a separate photo wall event. There were also eyewitness accounts that Yoo attended the venue with director Jang Jae-hyun.

Last year, rumors surfaced that Yoo Ah-in would appear in director Jang Jae-hyun's new film "Vampyr," but distributor Next Entertainment World (NEW) said, "Nothing has been confirmed." As interest in his return continues, this latest sighting is drawing even more attention.

Meanwhile, Yoo Ah-in was accused of repeatedly using the medical anesthetic propofol from September 2020 to March 2022. He was also accused of smoking marijuana in the United States, inducing others to do the same, and illegally purchasing sleeping pills prescribed under another person's name.

In January 2024, Yoo Ah-in was sentenced to one year in prison at his first trial and taken into custody in court. However, the appeals court overturned the ruling, reducing the sentence to one year in prison, suspended for two years, and a fine of 2 million won. Yoo was released after five months in detention. In July last year, the Supreme Court of Korea upheld the lower court's ruling.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.