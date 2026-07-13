'145kg' Mirage Says She Goes to the ER for Even Minor Pain... 'I Even Get Liver Ultrasounds as if It's a Disease' ('Malja Show')

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Comedian Mirage has confessed to being a hypochondriac.

Mirage appeared on KBS2's 'Malja Show,' which aired on the 13th.

When asked, "Don't you hear a lot of people asking if you're healthy?" Mirage replied, "Yes. But I have health anxiety, so I go to the emergency room whenever I feel even a little pain."

She then said that obesity is considered a high-risk condition. "When I go to the hospital, the doctor keeps asking, 'Are you taking any medication for high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, or liver disease?' My blood pressure was normal, but I had it checked 12 times. My arm came out completely white. Even while looking at my chart, the doctor had already decided that wasn't the case," she said, drawing laughter.

Mirage said her acquaintances have worried about her health for a long time. "So I get blood tests and liver ultrasounds almost obsessively. They were most concerned about diabetes, so I sent the production team my health checkup results as proof that I'm healthy," she said, revealing an actual medical report showing that her key numbers were within the normal range.

Mirage also said that the 'Malja Show' set was the same place where 'Boksoclub' was filmed during her rookie days. "Back then, I had no name recognition, so the audience was cold. But today, I received applause, and it felt warm and deeply moving," she said, expressing her gratitude.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.